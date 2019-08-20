Nominations for Courts Heroes closed

A poster for the Courts Heroes Initiative.

NOMINATIONS for the first ever Courts Heroes Initiative in TT have closed. The nominations closed on August 2.

The furniture and retailing brand first opened submissions on July 14. People were invited to submit their nominations by either going to Courts branches in their respective communities or online.

Courts received 30 nominations and will publish the chosen eight on August 16.

The public will then be invited to vote for their Courts Hero from September 9-30.

The selection committee will rate each individual/organisation on: community (what social impact has the individual/organisation made on their community); country (relevance of the individual/organisation’s work to current social issues faced by TT); longevity (sustainability of the initiative/project); commitment (level of selfless giving that has been extended by the individual/organisation) and scalability (how easily can the project/initiative be readily replicated throughout other communities).

Look out for more information and news on Courts Heroes Initiative in your Newsday.