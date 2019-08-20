Millennium Basketball hosts ex-NBA G League player

Johnny Hamilton, centre, with several of his local coaches.

Former NBA G League and 2019 Summer League centre Johnny Hamilton was the toast of his local teammates as the Millennium Basketball Academy held a reunion, at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, last Tuesday.

Hamilton, who played in the NBA G League with Grand Rapids Drive and Milwaukee Bucks in the Summer League in Las Vegas, joined his former coaches and players for an evening of fun and celebration.

The seven foot player who hails from Rio Claro was celebrating his one year contract to play in the Turkish Basketball Super League with Darussafaka Takfen in Instanbul.

The humble 25-year-old player said he has not given up on his dream to play in the NBA but will use this as a part of his development before going back to the United States of America.

Several coaches at the reunion heaped praised on Hamilton for his conviction and steadfastness in going after his goal. They all sang praises to both Hamilton and his family for keeping the TT flag flying on the international basketball scene.

Hamilton thanked his fellow teammates and coaches for all they have done for him to date. He leaves for Turkey this week on another phase of his journey.