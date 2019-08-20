Marlene’s husband spends over a week behind bars

Micahel Carew

MICHAEL Carew, husband of fired public administration minister Marlene McDonald, has remained behind bars for more than a week after being unsuccessful in securing bail.

Carew was charged with McDonald and Victor McEachrane with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity group. Last week Monday McDonald's four co-accused appeared before Chief Mag­is­trate Maria Bus­by Ear­le-Cad­dle in the Port of Spain Mag­is­trates' Court but McDonald was absent as she had been taken to the St Clair Medical Centre after complaining of feeling unwell.

Carew was granted $500,000 bail and McEachrane was granted $400,000 bail. Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson told Newsday on Monday, Carew and McEachrane remained in custody and were yet to secure bail.

A third man, Edgar Zephyrine, former National Commission for Self Help Ltd chairman, was granted $1 million bail and accessed bail last Wednesday. A fourth man, Wayne Anthony, accessed his bail of $100,000 last week Monday and was allowed to go home. McDonald secured her $2 million bail last Thursday and was discharged from the medical centre, telling the media she will be vindicated.

In a subsequent interview with TV6, McDonald's attorney Pamela Elder SC said, "Miss McDonald was taken to the magistrates court where her bail was processed and she was returned to St Clair (Medical Centre), where at the time of speaking, she is still a patient."

Newsday spoke with Elder briefly on Monday and she said she was not aware McDonald had been readmitted to the medical centre after she was discharged. She also declined to provide information on why Carew, who she is also representing, was unable to secure bail.

McDonald, who is also Port of Spain South MP, was removed as deputy political leader by the Prime Minister after she was charged by police. She faces seven charges: two for conspiracy to defraud, four for alleged misbehaviour in public office and one for money laundering. Senator Allyson West has been appointed as the new Public Administration Minister.

McDonald's case was adjourned to September 9.