Man shot dead in Grande

Timothy Nathaniel, shot dead in Sangre Grande

POLICE and relatives of 37-year-old farmer Timothy Nathaniel are trying to establish a motive for his murder on Sunday night.

He was killed at about 11.35 pm. Gunshots were heard at his home at Blake Avenue Extension, Sangre Grande and three men were seen running from the area.

Nathaniel was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

His wife, who did not want to be named, told reporters yesterday Nathaniel saw the three men standing in his yard and called out to them just before he was shot.

Relatives said he was a farmer who reared livestock and poultry.

“He was loud and vivacious,” said one relative. “He was naturally loud. People would think he was quarrelling or something, but that was just how he was.

“He could always make you laugh. He wasn’t a violent fella at all. We don’t know why this happen.” Newsday was told the killers did not steal anything, but simply shot him and ran off.