Granny, granddaughter to be charged for assault rifle possession

Morvant Police have received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge a 64-year-old Santa Cruz woman and her 20-year-old granddaughter for the possession of an AK47 assault rifle and 68 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the two will be charged later this afternoon and are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow charged with the possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both women were arrested at their Sun Valley Extension, Lower Santa Cruz, home after North Eastern Division Task Force police searched the house and found the weapon and ammunition.