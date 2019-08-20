Courts Heroes finalists identified

A poster for the Courts Heroes Initiative.

THE Courts Heroes Initiative has narrowed its search for the Courts Hero to eight finalists. They will be named over the coming weeks via its social media platforms.

On July 14, the furniture and retail brand opened submissions throughout TT in its search for its Courts Hero.

The initiative is geared toward finding individuals in communities across TT who make life better for those around them.

At the close of the submission period on August 2, Courts had received 30 nominations.

As the company unveils the finalists, the public is being invited to vote for their Courts Hero from September 9-30.

The selection committee rated each individual/organisation on: community (what social impact has the individual/organisation made on their community); country (relevance of the individual/organisation’s work to current social issues faced by TT); longevity (sustainability of the initiative/project); commitment (level of selfless giving that has been extended by the individual/organisation) and scalability (how easily can the project/initiative be readily replicated throughout other communities).

All finalists will be invited to a closing event on October 11. The top three will receive awards in cash or kind, and the work of the others will also be recognised.

Look out for the stories on the chosen eight.