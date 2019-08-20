Cash stolen from Subway restaurant, cops suspect past worker
Members of the Port of Spain CID are investigating the theft of $1,500 in cash from the vault of the Frederick Street, Port of Spain, branch of Subway, after it was reported stolen by a worker on Monday morning.
Police said the woman checked the vault a second time and noticed the cash was missing. After watching CCTV footage inside the restaurant, the police saw a woman identified as a former supervisor at the restaurant going into the vault and taking the cash before leaving.
Port of Spain police are continuing inquiries.
