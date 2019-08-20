Carifesta Grand Market buzz continues

Curacao’s colourful housing district. Photo by Joan Rampersad.

The buzz at the Carifesta Grand Market continued into today, the fourth day since its opening on the weekend.

Structures in the likeness of Guyana’s Stabroek Market, St Kitts and Nevis clock tower, the presidential palace of Suriname, Curacao’s colourful housing district and TT’s Twin Towers fascinated visitors, as did the sculpture of reggae superstar Bob Marley.

At the Food Park, a number of people, including schoolchildren who are on holiday, accompanied by their parents and office workers, took their lunch hour to see what was on offer, mainly from TT's Caribbean neighbours.

The Guyanese came out in full force with their famous pepperpot, but unfortunately, the stalls of other participating nations were empty. It appears they were catering for the later afternoon crowd. But visitors still had a variety of local delicacies from which to choose.

Some visitors ventured into the Fashion Market, where fashions by designers of the Caribbean were on display, while others opted to browse authentic arts and crafts at the nation booths.

The Trade Zone also attracted many visitors, as did the stalls housing Angostura products, Machel Montano chocolate, free purified water, ice cream and local condiments.

Onthe north stage, there were live performances from local groups which were taken in by National Carnival Commission chairman Winston Peters and Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, while on the Grand Stand stage, regional groups were rehearsing for their country performances to be held tonight.