Bar security shot, after argument with customer

File photo.

Members of the Tunapuna CID are investigating a shooting at the Limousine Bar, El Dorado, earlier this morning in which a security guard was shot and wounded after a heated argument with a patron.

Police said the 38-year-old guard, was at the entrance of the bar along with another security guard at around 1.25 am when they got into an argument with a man, who left in a white Nissan Tiida promising to come back.

He returned a short while later with a gun and shot at both men. The 38-year-old was grazed at the side of his head, before the man ran away.

Members of the Tunapuna Police Station were called to the scene and they took the wounded man to the Mt Hope Hospital where he was treated.

Four spent 9mm shells were found at the scene.