Arouca residents baffled by girl's kidnapping

A street sign along First Avenue, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, where 10-year-old Tishanna Rampersad was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night.

As police are continuing their search for Tishanna Rampersad, 10, who was kidnapped from Arouca, residents expressed confusion and surprise on learning of her disappearance and said they knew very little about the incident.

Yesterday Newsday visited the First Avenue, Bon Air, Arouca, house where Rampersad was reportedly kidnapped by five men late on Saturday night, but nobody appeared to be home. Broken glass and a broken bottle were seen in front of the house.

One neighbour said she knew very little about her neighbours and did not even know a child had been kidnapped from the house.

"I've lived here all my life. For me it's just, 'Good morning, good afternoon,' and that's it. From what I've gathered they seem to be pretty normal people, but as far as that incident is concerned, I don't know much about it."

Another neighbour said he also did not know about the girl's disappearance, but described the house as a "house of wax," where, he said, "Anything could happen."

Neighbours said despite living nearby, they could not remember the last time they saw any of the people who live at the house.

One neighbour said she and others extended their support to the family when a relative died earlier this year, but did not know much about them.

Rampersad was taken from the house at around 11.59 pm and driven off in a blue and white car. Investigators said she called a relative shortly after via WhatsApp, but has not been heard from since.

They confirmed the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) was working with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Arouca police to find Rampersad.

One officer said they were receiving conflicting information.

"The investigators are of the opinion that the circumstances being reported is not really what happened. We're not sure at this point, but something is definitely wrong.'

On Monday police searched several homes in and around Arouca.