Armed robbery at Gasparillo bar ends in death

One of two men shot during a robbery at a bar in Gasparillo last night is dead and the other in hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Kristian Sirjusingh, who lived a short distance from where the shooting happened.

The injured victim is at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said the men were at Falcon Crest Bar on the Bonne Aventure Main Road shortly before 9 pm when the armed men opened fire during the robbery.

Police from Gasparillo and Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.