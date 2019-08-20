Anthony Lucky to be inducted as CCJ eminent jurist

Justice Anthony Lucky

JUSTICE Anthony Lucky is among four Caribbean jurists to be inducted into the Hall of Eminent Caribbean International Law Jurists.

A gala event is being planned for October 7 in Port of Spain by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Academy for Law, which is the educational arm of the CCJ. The other three are former Commonwealth secretary general Sir Shridath Ramphal, Justices Patrick Robinson and Duke Pollard.

The CCJ posted about the upcoming event in its website in recognition of Caribbean jurists to the development of international law. Watson is a judge of the International Court of Justice and Duke, a former CCJ judge. The academy is planning the event to recognise and celebrate the contribution of Caribbean jurists to the field of international law.

Lucky is a judge of the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in Germany, having retired as an Appeal Court judge in TT. Lucky is from San Fernando and his area of specialty is international law and the environment. At the court, based in Hamburg, he delivered several judgments on issues relating to shipping and environmental destruction, some dissenting, and also published articles on biodiversity.

Lucky’s piece in the Journal of International Wildlife Law & Policy, Diversity in Judgments: The Role of the Courts in Promoting Biodiversity, has won him international acclaim. He argued, “If the environment could speak, would it express satisfaction with the performance of those who are meant to guard its interest?” He went on to make a case for the environment as a living organism which, like people, should also enjoy constitutional protection.

At the gala event, CCJ judge Peter Jamadar is listed to recite an invocation, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to give welcoming remarks and Caricom chairman Allen Chastanet (St Lucia's prime minister) is carded to deliver an address. CCJ president Adrian Saunders will speak and CCJ judge Andrew Burgess will induct the eminent jurists,

Justice Robinson will deliver the feature address.