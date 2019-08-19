Tobago sees opportunity from Carifesta

Tobago co-ordinator of Carifesta XIV, Elvis Radgman, speaks on Wednesday at the launch of the art exhibition to commemorate Tobago’s involvement in Carifesta. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

TOBAGO co-ordinator of Carifesta 2019, Elvis Radgman, has said the biennial event must be viewed as an opportunity to “solidify Tobago’s position on the map.”

He was delivering remarks on Wednesday at the launch of an art exhibition, hosted by the Tobago Visual Arts Association, to celebrate Tobago’s involvement in Carifesta XIV. The exhibition featured pieces by 19 artists.

“With Tobago’s increased involvement in this year’s Carifesta, the island and those who occupy a position of influence over and contribute to the arts will be better able to take full advantage of every available opportunity to solidify Tobago’s position on the map,” he said.

Saying Tobago possesses one of the region’s strongest and most unique cultural products, Radgman expressed confidence Carifesta will further open the door to multi-country and multi-cultural trade, investment and innovation. Radgman, who has been involved in Tobago’s culture for over three decades, said Carifesta represents a coming together of the region’s finest and most celebrated cultural attractions.

The cultural activist predicted delegates from the participating countries – Belize, Guyana, Haiti, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda, among others – would be mesmerised by Tobago’s artistic offerings.

“Beyond this we aim to create an atmosphere of comraderie, one that allows for a central exchange of ideas, products and services centred around the heritage of each participating country.

The Tobago leg of Carifesta began yesterday with the launch of the Carifesta Village at the Scarborough Esplanade. The event featured mini-cultural showcases, culinary arts exhibitions and a craft fair and business expo.

Today, Pembroke hosts its Village Heritage Experience (Salaaka Feast) at the Pembroke Heritage Park, Goldsborough, from 6.30 pm to 10 pm.

Cultural exchange workshops will be held tomorrow at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from 1 pm to 3 pm. Also tomorrow, Castara hosts a Bonfire and Cultural Experience at Castara Beach from 6.30 pm to 10 pm.

The closing ceremony of the Carifesta Village takes place at the Scarborough Esplanade on Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm. Later that evening, Tobago hosts Country Night at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. The event is expected to feature the creme de la creme of Tobago culture.