Tobago hosts own Carifesta Sister-isle grabs spotlight today

HISTORY will be created today, when Tobago hosts its own segment of Carifesta XIV, in a three-day cultural extravaganza showcasing the island’s diverse heritage. Carifesta, which is again being held in TT, began last Friday with a gala opening ceremony at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, under the theme Connect, Share, Invest.

Since the launch, culture enthusiasts have enjoyed two hectic days of activities in Trinidad, featuring the steelpan, song, dance, craft and a host of delicacies. And for the next few days various cultural activities will be held in several communities in Trinidad, including San Fernando, Valencia and Chaguanas. Today, Tobago takes the spotlight

The island is hosting delegations from Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Organisers are anticipating an exhilarating array of performances and displays of the arts. The Tobago leg kicks off at 10 am with the Tobago Grand Market launch at the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is expected to address the launch which features a variety of food and fashion as well as live shows. The launch will be followed by a series of events, including the popular Salaaka Feast at the Pembroke Heritage Park, Goldsborough, from 6.30 pm to 10 pm.

A cultural exchange workshop, at which participants are expected to share experiences from within their respective communities, will be held on Tuesday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from 1pm to 3pm. In the evening, all roads lead to Castara for the Bonfire and Cultural Experience at Castara Beach.

The celebrations culminate with an Island Vibe Showcase at the Shaw Park Complex on Wednesday from 6 pm to 9 pm. Secretary for Culture, Tourism and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips said Tobago is ready to welcome the region. “Coming on the heels of the recently-concluded Tobago Heritage Festival, the local contingent is ready for this spectacular regional integration,” she told Newsday.

“Our offerings in the Carifesta XIV over the next few days will certainly attest to the fact that talent in the arts and culture are evident and forms part of our authentic offerings as an island.”

In fact, Stewart-Phillips said Tobago’s performances have been a highlight at previous Carifesta celebrations in other islands and this year promises to be no different.

She said: “It is evident that our stellar contributions have been recognised as we are about to create history from August 19 to 21 with Tobago showcasing its indigenous traditions and culture.” Stewart-Phillips said the Tobago Grand market presents a taste of the island in one location with food, fashion, the arts and performances from some of the island’s leading artistes.

In this regard, she said her Division remains committed to facilitating programmes like the Arts Push initiative to boost Tobago’s talent pool so that the island can showcase on any stage worldwide.

Stewart-Phillips predicted the participation of the delegates from throughout the region will make for a truly memorable Carifesta 2019.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests, both performers and visitors, to the island over the next few days and encourage them to enjoy all that Tobago has to offer.”

She also urged Tobagonians to be a part of an historic celebration of their culture.