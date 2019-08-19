SRP stabbed by woman, still in hospital

Members of the Eastern Division are searching for a woman who they suspect stabbed her common-law husband with a broken bottle after a heated argument at the couple's Caigual, Manzanilla home earlier today.

Police said the man, Jason Atkins, who is a Special Reserve Police Constable assigned to the Traffic Department of the Arima Police Station, was at his home at around 1.45 am when he got into an argument with the woman.

The argument continued onto the road outside the home and the woman broke a glass bottle and stabbed him once in the back of the head before running away.

Atkins' neighbour Ashook Narine heard the commotion and on checking saw him bleeding and took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was treated.

Police are still searching for the woman.