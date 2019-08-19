South cops arrest 3 men after Häagen-Dazs robbery

Minutes after two men robbed three female employees of the Häagen-Dazs ice cream outlet at Gulf City Mall in La Romaine, police intercepted a car, held the men and recovered the stolen items on Sunday night.

Police also found a Ruger pistol with a magazine and three rounds of ammunition.

The three men were arrested and are expected to be jointly charged with robbery with aggravation.

Police said at about 10.40 pm on Sunday, two men, one armed with a gun, walked in and announced a hold-up. They robbed the 31-year-old supervisor, who lives at Fyzabad, of $160 in cash and also took almost $1,000 which represented part of the day’s sale.

Holding a gun to the head of a 33-year-old employee, who lives at St Clements, the men robbed her of her Samsung phone valued at $1,800.

They robbed the third employee, aged 27, who lives at Friendship Village in San Fernando, of $220, her Samsung phone, valued at $1,900, and personal items in her handbag.

The two bandits ran out, got into a white Nissan B14 and sped off.

PCs Burnett and Mohammed of the La Romaine Police post and PCs Khan and Surujpaul of the San Fernando police station responded.

They intercepted a car which matched the description of the getaway car at the San Fernando Bypass near the Rushworth Street traffic lights.

Police searched the car and found the gun, ammunition and the stolen items ina knapsack.

They arrested a 43-year-old PH driver and another man, 22, a labourer, both from Princes Town, and a third occupant, 23, from Sennon Village in Siparia.

PC Lange is investigating.

Once charged the three men will appear before a San Fernando magistrate.