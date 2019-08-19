Prisoner held hours after hospital escape

POLICE recaptured a prisoner earlier yesterday morning after he escaped from the Caura Hospital on Sunday.

Police said officers on patrol noticed a man resembling the escapee walking along Caura Road and then onto Goya Road at around 1.45 am.

One of them checked his GPS tracking system and contacted another group of police nearby to surround the man. He was held and taken to the Arouca Police Station.

Police said the man escaped police custody at around 7.18 pm on Sunday, despite being handcuffed to a bed, when the officer guarding him went to use the washroom.

The officer said when he returned the prisoner was missing and he notified his colleagues.