Policeman shot at while driving home from work

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

The Chaguanas CID is investigating a shooting last night in which a 22-year-old police constable was shot at while driving home from work.

Police said the constable, who is assigned to the Couva CID, was driving his car home from work at around 9.52 pm along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Couva Children's Hospital when a Nissan Almera drove alongside his car and began shooting at him.

The man told police he stopped his car and pulled to the side of the highway, while his attackers sped past him.

He drove back to the Couva Police Station where he made a report.

No one has been held in relation to the shooting.