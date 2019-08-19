PNM screening continues

THE PNM continues its screening of local government nominees today. A release from the party said the exercise continues from 5 pm at the PNM’s South Regional Office on Navet Road in San Fernando.

The screening involves nominees for all districts in the Princes Town and Penal/Debe Regional Corporations. Both corporations are controlled by the UNC. Nominees for outstanding districts in the Point Fortin Borough, Siparia Regional and Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional corporations will also be screened.

The Point Fortin Borough Corporation is held by the PNM. The UNC controls the Siparia Regional and Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional corporations. The Prime Minister is the chairman of the PNM’s screening committee.