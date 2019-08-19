Pensioner, granddaughter held with assault rifle and ammo

AK47 Source: Flickr

Members of the Morvant Police Station are questioning a 64-year-old woman and her 20-year-old granddaughter in relation to an assault rifle that was found at their home on Sunday afternoon.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force received information that a house in Sun Valley Extension, Lower Santa Cruz was being used to hold weapons and went to the home at around 6 pm where they searched it and found an AK 47 assault rifle with two magazines and 68 rounds of ammunition.

They were arrested and are being interviewed by investigators.