Morvant Caledonia jump ahead of pack in Ascension

MORVANT CALEDONIA AIA jumped ahead of the pack in Division One of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament on Saturday. Caledonia got an 85th minute winner from Venezuelan attacker Johnny Noreiga-Brito (who moved to the top of the scoring chart with six) to defeat Police (Pro League) 1-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

Defence Force, the overnight leaders, dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

Caledonia now sit top with a perfect 15 points from five games, with Defence Force next with 13 points from five matches.

Shackiel Henry found the back of the net, in the second minute of second half stoppage-time, as Club Sando FC edged Guaya United 1-0 at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground while the match between struggling Matura ReUnited and FC Santa Rosa was abandoned due to a waterlogged outfield at the Matura Recreation Ground.

Deportivo Point Fortin remained in first place, in Division Two, despite a 2-2 draw against the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) at the UTT O’Meara campus, Arima.

Che Benny put UTT in front after six minutes of play but veteran utility player Andrei Pacheco replied in the 27th with a deflected left-footed freekick, which went past the left of a flat-footed UTT goalkeeper Maenie Denoon.

Another midfielder, Justin Sadoo, netted Point Fortin’s second goal in the 36th minute.

TT midfielder Judah Garcia whipped in a ball from the right flank towards his captain and team striker Hughtun Hector. The ex-TT midfielder was unable to control the ball but Sadoo pounced on the loose ball and finished from close range.

Kishun Seecharan and skipper Kevaughn Connell missed glorious opportunities to tie the scores, but substitute Stevon Stoute duly obliged in the 67th – two minutes after replacing Benny.

Stoute was picked out by a delightful diagonal ball from left-back Jesus Perez and he placed his right-footed effort beyond the reach of the advancing keeper Denzil Smith.

UTT muffed a chance to take all three points in the 90th minute when substitute Reinaldo Atwell, was tripped in the penalty box by Ronell Paul saw his penalty saved by Smith.

San Fernando Giants moved level with Point Fortin with 16 points (but with an inferior goal difference) after a 2-0 victory over Club Sando Uprising Youths at the Guapo Recreation Ground, Point Fortin. Kyron Williams (22nd) and Kerville Jeremiah (24th) got their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Police (Super League) registered a similar 2-0 victory, over Erin FC, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, courtesy strikes from Dwayne Gonzales (20th) and Daniel Warner (50th).Moruga FC cruised to 5-1 triumph over the lowly Marabella Family Crisis Centre at the Grand Chemin Recreation Ground.

Kyle Morgan (29th and 71st), Keion La Rode (19th), Nigel John (37th) and Devon Molino (90th) were on target for Moruga, with Kaylon Padilla (70th) getting the consolation for Marabella.