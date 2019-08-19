Missing journalist found

MISSING: Suzanne Mills.

Western Division police have confirmed that journalist Suzanne Mills was found yesterday and is safe with relatives.

Police said Mills, 56, was found in Port of Spain at around 9 am by the person who reported her missing on Saturday.

Mills was last seen at her Aquamarine Drive, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, home at around 6.30 am on Friday, when she left home to go to the Tru Valu supermarket.

Mills's late mother Therese Mills was a journalist and founding editor-in-chief of the Newsday newspaper.