Man to stand trial for handicapped woman’s murder

A PENAL man has been committed to stand trial for the murder of Domwattie Jadoonanan, 58, a physically challenged woman who was strangled at her home back in 2012.

Andre Seepersad, 33, was ordered to stand trial by senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor in the San Fernando magistrates’ court after the State closed its case last Friday with the tendering of its last witness statement. State attorney Selwyn Richardson tendered 49 witness statements before Connor, who conducted a preliminary inquiry into Jadoonanan’s death.

Jadoonanan, who was handicapped, was found dead in bed at her Ramsamooj Trace home on the night of August 5, with a piece of cloth tied around her neck. Her jewellery and cell phone were missing.

Seepersad also of Ramsamooj Trace, was charged with her murder. He did not testify or call witnesses during the preliminary inquiry.

Magistrate Connor told him a prima facie case had been made out against him and he must stand trial at the next sitting of the assizes. Seepersad will be tried by a judge and jury or can elect to be tried by a judge only. He was remanded into custody.