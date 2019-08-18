Murdered couple’s son vows to care for brother, sister

Relatives of the Wazir Mohammed speak to investigators on Friday at the house in Penal where Wazir, his wife Shelly-Ann Ragoonanan-Mohammed and uncle Nazim Mohammed were found dead on Thursday evening. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

WHO killed my parents and uncle and why?

This is the question that is haunting Vishad Mohammed, 23, who found the decomposing bodies of his mother Shelly-Ann Ragoonanan-Mohammed, 43, his father Wazir "Punkhan" Mohammed, 57, and uncle Nazim Mohammed, 52 inside the family’s house at Clarke Road, Penal on Thursday evening.

Vishad yesterday said he cannot sleep at nights as he sees the images of his parents and uncle's bodies when he closes his eyes.

Wazir, his wife and brother's throats were slit. An autopsy revealed Wazir had also been shot twice.

The couple's young children – an eight-month-old boy and four-year-old girl – were with the bodies for days before their Vishad made the discovery.

Investigators said the girl may have fed and changed the diapers of her brother as there were dirty ones on the ground and an open tin of milk. But the children were still in a dehydrated and malnourished state. They are now undergoing treatment at San Fernando General Hospital. Medical sources said the children are “recuperating well” but will be kept for a few days for observation.

Senior police said counsellors of the Victim and Support Unit have been assigned to the children and visit them daily.

In an interview at his Penal home yesterday, Vishad said he made a promise to himself to be there for his younger siblings. “They are too young to know what is happening,” he said. He said his sister still believes their parents are asleep and will wake up.

“It is really horrific what happened. I still cannot believe it. I feel it is a dream. I just want to know why and for what reason my parents and uncle were killed. For me, it is a nightmare,” said the tearful young man.

After calls had gone unanswered since Sunday night, a driver for the family, Vijay Ramlal, 71, picked up Vishad and they went to check on them.

Vishad was staying with relatives at Penal Rock Road.

On arrival, he honked the horn, but no one answered, and the huge front gate was locked. Instead, the little girl came out, looking unkempt.

Ramlal said: "When I reached, the place was in a terrible condition. I reversed and parked the car, then I saw (girl’s name) came out and I asked her for her mummy. She said, ‘Mummy sleeping and she cannot get up.’"

Vishad climbed over the gates and found the bodies. The back door had been broken down and there bloodstains were everywhere. The bodies were on the floor of the living room. Up to late yesterday, funeral preparations were still being made. Homicide Bureau Region III and Penal police are investigating.