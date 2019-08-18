Legacy, AS II win big in windball cricket

LEGACY and AS II sealed easy victories when matches in the First Citizens Norman’s 12-over Cricket League were held, at the Tacarigua Community Centre, earlier this month.

Batting first against Lances Bar, Legacy posted 86/4 with K Ramsharran top scoring with 29 and F Ragoonath snatching 3/8 for Lances Bar. In reply, Lances Bar could only muster 44 all out as S Singh was in top form taking 4/19.

AS II defeated Tigers by ten wickets in another match. Tigers could only score a modest 52 all out with R Badall hitting 14 and in reply A Khan cracked 25 to guide AS II to 53 without loss to seal an easy win.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Unruly 75/8 (K Maraj 20, C Bissessar 14; S Paponette 5/9, H Paponette 2/17) vss Dunamis Strikers 48/8 (R Reyes 10; C Bissessar 3/12) Unruly won 27 runs

Legacy 97/6 (S Dindial 54; R Seenath 4/14) vs Take and Pass 72/7 (R Seenath 15, A Samaroo 10) Legacy won by 25 runs

Legacy 86/4 (K Ramsharran 29, D Chaitra 17, P Dookran 13; F Ragoonath 3/8) vs Lances Bar 44 (V Pudhan 12, S Singh 4/19, S Mohammed 2/2) Legacy won by 42 runs

Alliance 54/4 (S Fenton 14) vs X Men 58/3 (D Patrick 17, R Medina 14) X Men won by seven wickets

US Polo Royals 83/4 (A Ali 33, A Rajah 14 not out; R Singh 2/15) vs More Fire 50/7 (R Singh 11; C Neranjan 3/10, A Ali 2/4) Royals won by 33 runs

Tigers 52 (R Badall 14; N Kanhai 2/5, D Mahadeo 2/7, I Kennedy 2/8) vs AS II 53/0 (A Khan 25, I Kennedy 17) AS II won by ten wickets

Home Boys 77/5 (T Jadoo 20, T Tino 12; K Dookran 2/19) vs Allegiance 53/6 (K Isaac 12, H Singh 11, D Ramnath 2/3, K Samlal 2/18) Homeboys won by 24 runs

Over-40 Division

Allegiance 68/4 (L De Silva 21 not out, V Marshall 15; A Guevara 2/10) vs Bluffuzz 61/7 (R Douglas 19 not out, J Padilla 15; S Balroop 2/9, M Solozano 2/16) Allegiance won by seven runs