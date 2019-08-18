Cox: Marlene doing well

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald leaves the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on Thursday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald is “doing well”, Communications Minster Donna Cox told Sunday Newsday yesterday but could not say if McDonald was still hospitalized.

McDonald was wheeled into the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on Thursday to sign her bail bond and then returned to St Clair Medical Centre where she was warded since last Monday after complaining of feeling ill. She is charged, along with her husband Michael Carew and Victor McEachrane, with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity group.

McDonald was placed on $2 million bail which she accessed and promised that she will be vindicated when she was transported to the courthouse. Carew, who was granted $500,000 bail is still in prison along with McEachrane who is on $400,000 bail.

Apart from McDonald Edgar Zephyrine, former National Commission for Self Help Ltd chairman, who is on $1 million bail and Wayne Anthony, who is on $100,000 have been freed.

McDonald was removed as public administration minister and PNM deputy political leader by the Prime Minister after she was charged by police. She faces seven charges: two for conspiracy to defraud, four for alleged misbehaviour in public office and one for money laundering. She told the media Thursday that she will be vindicated.

Senator Allyson West has been appointed as the new Public Administration Minister.