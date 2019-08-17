Woman in court for biting cop

A WOMAN appeared in the San Fernando magistrates' court on Friday charged with biting a police officer when he tried to arrest her.

The incident is alleged to have happened on July 27.

Diana Alexander, 27, of Pleasantville, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor, who read the charge to her that she assaulted PC Avidesh Narine during the execution of his duties. The cop was bitten on the left arm and forearm. Another charge was that Alexander damaged the policeman's gold chain, valued at $1,500, and a jersey valued at $400.

Alexander pleaded not guilty to a third charge that she assaulted PC Cezero Deboulet and allegedly injured one of his hands to prevent him from lawfully executing his duties.

A fourth charge was that she received a cell phone valued at $1,999.

The magistrate said the incident allegedly occurred at Alexander's home at Building C, Orchard Gardens, Pleasantville.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said Alexander's arrest was based on a warrant and according to criminal records, she has a robbery case pending in the Couva magistrates' court.

Connor granted Alexander $50,000 bail with a cash alternative of $10,000. She is to report weekly to the Mon Repos Police Station.

The case was postponed to September 13.