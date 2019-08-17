SORT kills couple, injures limer in Santa Cruz

Stock photo

A man and a woman have been killed, and another man injured, by members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) during a shooting in La Canoa, Santa Cruz on Friday night.

The couple were in a white Honda City car when they were shot. A 62-year-old man, who was liming at a bar, was shot in the back and is warded in hospital at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope

The SORT officers are yet to report what happened to investigators of the North Eastern Division, the police jurisdiction where the fatal shooting occurred at about 9 pm. The investigators said no firearms were in the car and only a magazine was found in an abandoned car near the scene of the shooting.

SORT is an elite unit which answers directly to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. The unit was formed to gather intelligence and conduct covert operations. Griffith has hailed the success of the unit and said one of its goals is to minimise police leaks when special anti-crime operations are conducted. Each SORT member takes a polygraph test before joining the unit and undergoes continuous training.