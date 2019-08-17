San Fernando honours centenarians

Honourary centenarians, front row, with San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, back row, third from left, and city coucillors at the Centenarian Honourary function held at City Auditorium, San Fernando, on Thursday night. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

CHEQUANA WHEELER

HUMILITY, prayer, obedience and contentment are only some of the characteristics needed by anyone wishing to live to be 100 years old.

This from four centenarians honoured by the San Fernando City Corporation in a ceremony at the City Auditorium, San Fernando, on Thursday night.

The centenarians – Leoline Yearwood, 103, Cecil Lewis, 100, Phoolarjia Rampersad, 103 and May Pollard, 100 – all said they were grateful to be acknowledged by the city for achieving the 100-year mark.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, in making remarks at the ceremony, said the honourees not only had a rich history, but also showed that long life was still possible.

"The have lived through every world war as well as the independence of our twin-island country. Hence, we must honour them."

Regrello said TT was built on the contributions of people like the four centenarians and that one could only dream of the having the types of experiences they would have had in their lifetimes.

As for the centenarians, when asked about the secret to long life, they all agreed on the importance of "staying in the right lane with the Almighty, because, without prayer, we are nothing."

They also said people should people should always do good things from a good heart and that love, happiness and contentment was all that was needed for long life.

City councillors Laverne Smith, Arnold Soogrim, Patricia Wilson and Johannes Deonarine also attended the event.