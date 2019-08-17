Rugby decentralisation workshop today

THE TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) will host a workshop today, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, where the decentralisation of rugby will be discussed in an effort to improve participation and administrative functions within the national governing body (NGB).

TTRFU president Colin Peters will make a welcome address at the VIP Lounge at about 9 am.

His address will be followed by presentations on governance, integration and alignment, and effective administration.

The union, in a media release, said the capacity-building workshop is in keeping with its efforts to spread the game across both islands though a programme to decentralise rugby.

The TTRFU’s nine youth development officers, along with administrative personnel from the East, South and North Zones, will attend the workshop.

Tobago is expected in the zones within the next couple of months, the TTRU announced.

Decentralisation of rugby is designed to give autonomy to the various zones with regard to the development, promotion and administration of the sport, and remove complete dependence on the central executive.

The central executive will, however, remain the NGB for the sport in TT.

“With the game spreading as quickly as it is, the union decided that it was time to share the responsibility with regional divisions,” noted the TTRFU’s media release.

Assistant secretary, treasurer and coordinator of development, Karl Muckette, said decentralisation is a step in the right direction, and is designed to ensure that the game reaches all sectors and communities in the country.

The TTRFU will engage the Ministry of Education in an effort to train as many physical education teachers and community groups as possible.