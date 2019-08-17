Quinam woman seeks help to repair roof blown off

Strong winds blew off the roof of pensioner, Jeanette Ramnarinesingh's home, in Quinam. Photo courtesy facebook.

A family of six is seeking assistance to rebuild their roof and fix their home after it was destroyed by strong winds on Thursday.

Jeanette Ramnarinesingh told Newsday her roof was blown off early in the afternoon.

“There was a strong breeze and it blow off the roof. It hit the tank and it burst.”

Ramnarinesingh, 60, lives with her three sons – one of whom is disabled – her two-year-old granddaughter and her daughter-in-law, at Bombay Avenue, Quinam. Everyone was home at the time of the incident and no one was injured.

“Everything we have get wet. All our food, clothes and beds. We have no current and no water, so I don’t know what to do now. No one from the regional corporation or anybody contact us.”

The distraught woman said the only help she has gotten is from her neighbour who took photographs of the damage to share so she could get some assistance.

With nowhere to sleep, she said her sons are trying to repair the roof with the limited resources they have.

Anyone wishing to assist can contact Ramnarinesingh at 293-5900.