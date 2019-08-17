No money for wages

THE EDITOR: The only logical reason why the traffic wardens’ salaries were delayed is that there was not enough money in the kitty at the time their salaries were due. This is not the first bunch of government employees who did not get their salaries on time and they won’t be the last.

Keep an eye open for the next government employees to complain about not getting paid on time. This is despite the Government successfully pulling the wool over the eyes of vulnerable citizens by telling them the economy is in reasonable shape.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail