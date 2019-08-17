Morvant Caledonia, S’do Giants aim for Ascension top spots

MORVANT Caledonia FC and San Fernando Giants are hoping for both wins and losses this weekend at the Ascension Invitational Tournament. The two teams will have a huge chance to top the league if they win their respective matches and those in the top spots drop points.

Caledonia are currently in second place of the Division Two table with 12 points and a five-goal difference from first-placed Defence Force FC. In Division Two, the San Fernando Giants sit at second with 13 points, and Deportivo Point Fortin top with 15 points. All four teams remain unbeaten in the league thus far.

Today, action begins at 4 pm when Caledonia battle fourth-placed Police FC, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, in Malabar.

Defence Force will face Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, who made their debut in the league last Saturday, crushing Matura Reunited 10-2. This match is at 6 pm at Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreational Grounds.

The Sando Giants will face Club Sando Uprising Youths at 6.30 pm at the Guapo Recreational Ground in Point Fortin. Uprising have only won one match thus far, while the Giants have four wins and one draw. Giants’ Kerville Jeremiah is the top goal scorer for Division Two with six goals, tied with Deportivo PF’s Andrei Pacheco.

Deportivo will go up against UTT at 7 pm at the UTT Ground in O’Meara.

Other fixtures:

SATURDAY:

Division One

Matura ReUnited FC vs Santa Rosa FC - 4 pm, Matura Recreational Ground

Guaya United FC vs Club Sando FC - 6 pm, Guaya Recreational Ground

Division Two

Police FC vs Erin FC - 2 pm, Larry Gomes Stadium

Moruga FC vs Marabella Family Crisis Centre - 4 pm, Grand Chemin Recreational Ground

SUNDAY:

Division One

San Juan Jabloteh vs Prison Service FC - 4 pm, San Juan North Secondary School Ground

Queen’s Park vs Cunupia FC - 4 pm, St Mary’s College Ground

Division Two

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs Harlem Strikers - 4 pm, St Anthony’s College Ground

Bethel United vs RSSR FC - 6 pm, Mt Gomery Recreational Ground.