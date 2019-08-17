Met Service lifts bad weather alert

Las Cuevas beach. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS.

Expect sunshine not widespread heavy showers today as the Met Service has discontinued its adverse weather alert.

"The threat of significant impacts has passed. However, a few intervals of showers and the possibility of the isolated thunderstorm remains in the forecast, especially for Tobago and the northern half of Trinidad," the Met Service said on its website.

Previously, TT was twice placed on an adverse weather alert (yellow level) this week with initial forecasts of street and flash flooding and high winds.

During one of these earlier spells, strong gusts blew off roofs from houses in Penal.

People can monitor updates from the Met Service at www.metoffice.gov.tt and for additional information visit www.odpm.gov.tt.