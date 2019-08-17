Merriment at Trinity wine & cheese event

Patrons go after their choice of cheeses.

THE annual Friends of Trinity Wine and Cheese fund-raiser, recently held at UWI Inn and Conference Centre, was a great source of merriment for the large number of people it attracted.

Apart from the wide array of cheeses and wines, patrons were particularly excited about the door prizes.

Receiving the prizes for the Best Dressed Male and Female were Es-Chol Taylor and Mrinalini Supersad respectively. But the big prize, a trip for two to Tobago with all expenses paid, was won by David Stephens.

At the cheese stations patrons took pleasure in helping themselves to drunken cranberry cheese ball, Port Salut, Vintage Cheddar, Pepper Jack, aged Merlot Cheddar, aged Gouda, goat cheese, Gorgonzola Italian blue cheese and spicy cheeses.

There was also Camembert and Champagne fondue, smoked salmon, salami, roasted turkey, herb ricotta crostini, fruits, nuts and jellies.

At other stations patrons had an ample share of lamb and beef sandwiches, and seafood nibbles.

For dessert there was a range of cakes, plums and strawberries dipped in chocolate.

Wines of all kinds flowed throughout the night.