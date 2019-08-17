Marlene's husband spends 5th night behind bars

Micahel Carew

TWO of the co-accused in the conspiracy and money laundering case involving axed public administration minister Marlene McDonald spent a fifth night behind bars last night, said Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson.

McDonald was charged, along with her husband Michael Carew and Victor McEachrane, with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity group. Carew was granted $500,000 bail. A third man, Edgar Zephyrine, former National Commission for Self Help Ltd chairman, was granted $1 million bail and McEachrane was granted $400,000 bail. A fourth man, Wayne Anthony, was the only person to access his bail of $100,000 on Monday and was allowed to go home.

Zephyrine secured bail on Wednesday and McDonald secured bail Thursday but returned to the St Clair Medical Centre where she had been warded since Monday after complaining of feeling unwell.

Carew and McEachrane are yet to receive approval bail and Wilson said he checked on them this morning and this evening after Newsday's enquiry. He explained that with approval bail there must be a "clean deed" and it sometimes difficult to obtain a deed without a mortgage or another type of financial encumbrance.

"Sometimes it can create the problem."

McDonald, who is also Port of Spain South MP, was removed as deputy political leader by the Prime Minister after she was charged by police. She faces seven charges: two for conspiracy to defraud, four for alleged misbehaviour in public office and one for money laundering. She told the media Thursday that she will be vindicated.

Senator Allyson West has been appointed as the new Public Administration Minister.