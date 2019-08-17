Man dies after being stabbed in bar

A fight at a bar ended fatally when one man was stabbed in Siparia early this morning.

Darryl Seepersad, 32, of Quarry Road, Siparia is the victim.

According to police, Seepersad and his friends were at a bar on Coora Road, at about 2 am, when he was confronted by a man. Eyewitnesses said Seepersad and the man started arguing.

Reports said the man broke a glass bottle and stabbed Seepersad in his chest. Seepersad fell and the man ran out of the bar. Seepersad was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where he died while undergoing emergency surgery. Police are searching for the killer.