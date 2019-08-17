Llanos wins Carifta gold for TT

Team TT's Matthew Wortman, right, and James Castagne-Hay during the run leg of the boys 13-15 triathlon at the 2019 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships in Runaway Bay, Jamaica, today. Wortman placed second and Castagne-Hay third. Photo by Melanie Waithe

TROY Llanos won gold for TT at the 2019 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships at Runaway Bay, Jamaica, today.

TT ended the day in third position after earning a number of top five finishes. Guadeloupe currently lie in first position, followed by Barbados.

Llanos earned eight points for TT when he topped the boys 16-19 aquathlon category in a time of 36 minutes and one second (36:01). In the aquathlon athletes are required to swim and then run.

Finishing in fifth place in the boys 16-19 aquathlon was Kareem Mason, of TT, in 36:52, picking up one point for his country. Jean Marc Granderson was eighth in 38:17, Chad Hosein tenth in 38:58 and Selik Leacock 13th in 39:38 were among the 23 participants that completed the race.

In the other aquathlon category, Kirsten St Omer of TT was fifth in 45:17 and her team-mate Kristin Scott ended sixth in 45:54 in the girls 16-19 which featured 11 athletes.

The best category for TT was the boys 13-15 triathlon (swim, ride, run). Matthew Wortman was second in 36:42 to earn four points, James Castagne Hay was third in 36:45 to collect three points and Graeme Waithe Toussaint ended fifth in 37:24 to cop two points. TT were also represented by Justin Boynes and Rowan King in the category finishing ninth in 39:02 and 19th in 44:26 respectively in the field of 23.

Jenea Allum Price also got two valuable points for TT when she finished fourth in the girls 11-12 triathlon in 23:04. Steffi Scott missed out on a top five finish among the 15 athletes finishing seventh in 24:41. In the girls 13-15 (22 athletes) category, Kaya Rankine Beadle finished sixth in 42:41, Makaira Wallace came eighth in 43:55 and Rebecca Lezama ended in 11th position in 44:35. Three participants also flew the flag for TT in the boys 11-12 with Tristan Scott coming ninth in 21:41, Harland Samuel was 11th in 22:14 and Ross Wortman ended 14th in 22:42.

The competition continues tomorrow.