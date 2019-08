Energiza first to Tobago in Great Race

ENERGIZA won the 95 miles per hour (mph) class and was the first boat to Tobago at the 51st edition of the TT Great Race, this morning.

Over 20 teams started the event which took boats from Williams Bay in Chaguaramas to the finish line at Store Bay, Tobago.

Mr Solo Too was the winner of the 130 mph category and finished second overall.