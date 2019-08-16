TT water polo teams lose at Pan Am

Members of the TT Under-17 girls water polo team train at the Marlins Swim Club in Westmoorings before the Pan Am tournament began. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

THE TT girls' and boys' teams had a rough start when the 2019 Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships began at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva today.

TT lost 32-6 to Brazil in their opening match in the girls' Under-17 division. Brazil led 18-0 at halftime, but TT coach Jeff Passwater seemed to inspire his players, as the third period was evenly contested. Brazil led 23-5 after the third period, as both teams scored five goals. The Brazilians added nine more goals in the fourth period and TT scored once as the match ended 32-6.

Aaliyah Aching and Tiffany Greene scored two goals each for TT and Breanne Jordan and Tahira Beepat scored once.

The TT boys' Under-17 team also lost their opening contest, falling 23-5 to Canada.