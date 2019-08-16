Six days of cancer screening for Tobago men

TT Cancer Society logo

The TT Cancer Society hosts six days of prostate cancer screening in Tobago, beginning from Monday at the Les Coteaux Health Facility.

Men are being urged to attend the screenings as part of the organisation's ongoing thrust to reduce significantly deaths caused by prostate cancer.

Prostate clinics have been established in several communities with the assistance of CIBC FirstCaribbean, which has offered support through its Walk for the Cure initiative.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a relationship bank offering a full range of financial services through corporate and investment banking, retail and business banking and wealth management segments. The bank is located in 16 islands throughout the Caribbean.

In a statement, CIBC FirstCaribbean said since the initiative began seven years ago, the bank has raised more than US$1.7 million from the event with the support of corporate donors and diverse fundraising activities, hosted by staff members.

Sherma Mills-Serrette, T&T Cancer Society clinic manager, in a statement, expressed gratitude for CIBC FirstCaribbean's continued support in the fight.

"Over the years, CIBC FirstCaribbean has been dedicated to helping men in TT," she said.

Mills-Serrette observed there has been a significant increase in screening over the years.

"We at the TT Cancer Society are always working on strategies to raise further awareness and dispel the notion that the DRE (digital rectal exam) tests are negative in any way. Men should see it as the test that could very well save their lives."

Anthony Seeraj, managing director, CIBC FirstCaribbean's Trinidad operations, stressed the need for men to take better care of themselves.

"Prostate cancer mortality in the Caribbean region is among the highest in the world and prostate cancer is the most common cancer in TT," he said in the statement. "This is an issue which we must treat with urgency. We cannot say this enough."

TOBAGO SCREENING SCHEDULE (9am-2pm daily)

AUGUST 19 - Les Coteaux Health Facility

AUGUST 20 - Old Scarborough Hospital, Fort George

AUGUST 21 - Les Coteaux Health Facility

AUGUST 22 - Charlotteville Health Centre

AUGUST 23 - Charlotteville Health Centre

AUGUST 24 - Scarborough port