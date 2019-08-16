PM: People living in $20m houses, not paying $1 of residential tax

Conversation Dr Keith Rowley Thursday night at City Hall Knox Street Port of Spain PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME Minister said the country has lost $2 billion in four years from uncollected residential taxes.

"We are the only people in the world looking to government for every God in heaven thing and not paying a cent in residential tax."

He was responding to questions during "Conversations with the Political Leader" PNM public meeting held at City Hall, Port of Spain on Thursday night.

He said the country has had a drop in revenue because the issue of property tax was tied up in court following a challenge by the Opposition. Dr Rowley recalled that from the age of 17 he had been paying residential tax of $1.40 for his grandfather's property in Tobago.

He said the country has been losing $500 million annually in tax which amounts to $2 billion in the past four years "from a tax you hardly noticed."

Rowley said there were people living in houses worth $20 million and wanted Government to fix roads and "kill every mosquito and every rat" but were not paying a dollar in tax.

He recalled Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar promised to create 50,000 jobs if re-elected but he questioned where the money to create these jobs would come from.

"This tax would have broken nobody's back."

He also said the country cannot have a system where it is losing 40 per cent of its taxes and there was a need for a revenue authority (the proposed TT Revenue Authority) for efficient tax collection. He said whenever revenue is collected it must ensure that it is not wasted or stolen.

"If we do that this country is going to be a very happy place."