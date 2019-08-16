Penal victims’ throats were slit

Police and other officials outside the house in which a toddler and a baby were found with the decomposing bodies of their parents and uncle at Clarke Road, Penal, on Thursday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

JABARRI SUPERVILLE

An autopsy on the bodies of Shelly-Ann Ragoonanan, Wazir Mohammed and his brother Nazim Mohammed showed their throats had all been slit.

Despite initial reports that they had been shot, pathologists at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain established on Friday that Wazir, who was also shot twice in the chest, was the only one who had been shot.

Dipraj Ragoonanan, grand-uncle of Shelly-Ann, told Newsday he and Shelly-Ann's 21-year-old son Vishad went to the victims' house around 3 pm on Thursday after Vishad said he had been unable to contact them since Sunday.

He said when they arrived, Vishad called out to the couple several times and heard children calling out to him. After jumping over the gate, Vishad found his father's swollen and decomposing body near the front door and the bodies of his mother and uncle elsewhere in the house in a similar state. His siblings, an eight-month-old brother and four-year-old sister, were found alive in the house.

Dipraj said, "The little girl had blood on her jersey. She calls me 'Na Na,' and she told me, 'Na na,. I waking up Mummy and Mummy don’t want to get up.'

"The bodies were smelling really badly. Them children stay there with those bodies from Sunday till yesterday."

He added that the children were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and then the San Fernando General Hospital, where they were put on drips as they were dehydrated.

"I put the child on my lap and hold him. The boy could not even raise his hand."

He said he does not know if the couple and uncle were threatened or if anything was missing from the house, since the family has not been allowed to go inside.

"I do not know who would want to threaten them. I did not deal up too much with the husband, but she was a nice girl. The husband would drop her by me and we would lime, and he'd pick her back up," he said.

About funeral arrangements, Dipraj said since Wazir did not have much family, Shelly-Ann's family would have to handle everything. He said he will take care of the two children.

"They will be happy with me."

He said the family plans to cremate the victims.

Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.