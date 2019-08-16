Lara and Sarwan to work with WI batsmen

File photo: Brian Lara (right) speaking to Ramnaresh Sarwan (left) and Tino Best after the West Indies' historic victory over Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the 2003 series at the Antigua Recreation Ground, St John's, Antigua.

FORMER WEST Indies captains Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will be working with the WI team, during a pre-series camp to be held in Antigua, ahead of the first Test between WI and India, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua.

According to a media release from Cricket West Indies (CWI), "They will share their immense knowledge, experience and expertise with the members of the 13-member squad ahead of the MyTeam 11 Series, which is co-sponsored by Skoda and KEI."

Another ex-WI skipper, CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams, said, "We have taken the step to have Brian and (Sarwan) work with these players, who have demonstrated a will to learn and succeed. We know they still have the passion and love for West Indies cricket and are eager to assist and share their information with the present generation."

The 50-year-old Lara is the leading run-scorer for West Indies in Tests, with 11,953 runs in 131 matches, with a world-record best of 400 not out against England at the Antigua Recreation Ground in 2004.

Sarwan, 39, who has been working in recent times with Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has a tally of 5,842 runs in 87 Tests.