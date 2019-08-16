Gopee-Scoon: Entrepreneurs must have a business plan

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon

Trinjam Homefoods Ltd has been approved for funding under the Ministry of Trade and Industry Grant Funding Facility (GFF).

At the announcement of the recipient of the grant at the ministry, Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain today, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon urged entrepreneurs to have a robust business plan before applying for the grant.

She said there is a need for legitimate business fundamentals when entrepreneurs take on business.

“You are going to find many people looking at business as a way of their sustenance, and it is a strong alternative to having what is a traditional job. But it is so important that businesses, regardless of the size, really take on business fundamentals.

“I say this to all of the 300 people who may have called the ministry to find out about the GFF: a business plan is very important. You must have a strong business relationship with your bankers and a strong creditworthiness.”