Duke to Kamla’s support request: ‘Thanks, but no thanks’

File photo: Minority Leader Watson Duke PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

PUBLIC Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke has blanked a request by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for labour unions to assist the party in winning next year's general election.

She made the call on Tuesday while addressing a UNC public meeting in Gasparillo and Duke responded Friday during a media conference at PSA's offices in Port of Spain.

Duke said though he is president of National Trade Union Centre he cannot speak for all trade unions when responding to the Persad-Bissessar's invitation for trade unions to join her.

"All trade unions must speak for themselves on this point. But I want to say to her 'thanks, but no thanks.' We are not joining or supporting any political party. We need to have more than a token that we will protect you."

He said Persad-Bissessar has to answer the question of where are the monies from negotiations between 2014 and 2015 when she was prime minister. He added the negotiations have been foisted on the "wicked and incapable" PNM Government.

"We will not join you. Wheel and come again."

Fed­er­a­tion of In­de­pen­dent Trade Unions president Joseph Remy in a media report also denied the request, slamming the previous administration for betraying the labour movement and said Persad-Bissessar's failure was betraying the working class.