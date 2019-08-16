Adverse weather alert for Saturday

File photo: Pedestrians with their trusty umbrellas walk through rain along Independence Square in Port of Spain.

Hours after the adverse weather alert no 1 – Yellow Level was discontinued, the Met Service issued another this afternoon.

On the Met Service website at 3.45 pm, the weather forecast was heavy showers, with thunderstorms likely. The adverse weather is from 4am to noon tomorrow.

The Met Service said, “Street or flash flooding and landslips may occur in areas that are susceptible and it is also likely for winds to gust in excess of 55km/hr."

People can monitor updates from the Met Service at www.metoffice.gov.tt and for additional information visit www.odpm.gov.tt.