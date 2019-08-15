You could never be fully ready Extreme Measures wrap up Great Race plans but…

Extreme Measures members at the 2019 Great Race Boat Show, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, earlier this month. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

EXTREME Measures will want to continue its form in the 70 miles per hour (mph) class this year, when the 51st TT Great Race speeds off at Williams Bay in Chaguaramas at 7 am, tomorrow. The race will finish at Store Bay, Tobago.

A total of 25 boats will compete in the pleasure and race classes.

In the pleasure class boats will compete in the 50 mph X Class and in the race class, boats will participate in the 60 mph G Class, 70 mph F Class, 80 mph E Class, 95 mph C Class and the 130 mph A Class. Paramount, Iron Man, Jumbie, Big Thunder and Mr Solo Too will compete in the 130 mph category. A new champion will be crowned this year as 2018 champion Motul Monster will not face the starter.

Extreme Measures will compete alongside Predator and Alien in the 70 mph category.

Driver Jonathan Mouttet, navigator Nicholai Assam and throttleman Johnathan Tardieu make up the Extreme Measures team. An overheating problem with the boat’s engine did not allow Extreme Measures to complete the race last year.

Yesterday, Newsday contacted Tardieu and he said this year the boat has been in a strong run of form after winning the 70 mph class at the National Championships earlier in the year.

“This year we have already taken the National High Points Championships. As far as Great Race is concerned our plan is always just to reach there.”

“When you reach you could study first, second, third after that. Once we get to Tobago then we worry about the rest. We not going out there to run against anybody. Yes we will have competition, but the race is really not to study anybody else or race against anybody else. Any of the older fellas will tell you it is a race against the clock and once your equipment holds out you will have a chance of winning.”

Tardieu said the team was making last minute preparations, yesterday.

“Right now we down by the boat just dotting the Is and crossing the Ts, but for the most part everything seems to be in good order.”

Participants competing in the annual event can never be fully ready as there are a number of unpredictable factors, such as the weather which affects the conditions at sea.

“You could never be 100 per cent prepared when you reach out there. Depending on the water and all that it is a different story, but from our side we pretty much have everything covered as best as can be. All the equipment seems to be in good working condition, it is not perfect but (it is as best as it could be).”

After starting at Williams Bay in Chaguaramas this year, boats will travel to the Mucurapo Foreshore and then head to Tobago.