Work begins at Carapichaima West Sec

Remedial work has begun at the Carapichaima West Secondary School.

Students at the school from Forms 1-3 had been on a rotation system because of safety concerns over the school’s prefabricated classrooms.

The situation was publicised by attorney Mickela Panday, who said on her Facebook page that the system was in place from September 2018-July 2019.

“This resulted in the loss of approximately 2,093 school contact hours because 14 pre fab classrooms (N1-N14) have been completely out of use due to health and safety concerns.”

She said the Ministry of Education had said repairs would begin from August 19, after a meeting with the Caroni Regional PTA and the school PTA teams.

Panday is a member of the Caroni regional PTA.

“Our hard work has paid off. Where there is a will there is a way. In unity there is strength,” she said.

A member of the ministry’s communications department confirmed that a contractor had visited the site on Thursday and was mobilising to begin work next Monday.

The official said the work would be done in phases, with phase one expected to be completed by the start of the new term in September.