Two new PNM candidates for PoS corporation

THE PNM has selected two fresh candidates to contest two of its seats on the Port of Spain City Corporation in the upcoming local government elections, Newsday was yesterday told by general secretary Foster Cummings.

On Wednesday night at Balisier House in Port of Spain, the PNM screening committee grilled three nominees for the Belmont North and West seat now held by Akil Durham. He was previously screened as a nominee, but the committee sought fresh nominees, of whom one was selected on Wednesday.

Previously the screening committee had also selected a fresh candidate for the Belmont South seat now held by Stephen Harper, Cummings said.

He also said the committee on Wednesday had selected candidates for the majority of ten seats on the Diego Martin Regional Corporation.

At Balisier House on Wednesday, sources told Newsday some 12 nominees had so far turned up for screening, while 20 had initially indicated an interest. Cummings promised to supply the names of the new candidates soon.